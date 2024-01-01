Anthony Hopkins reveals his wife is making documentary about his life

Anthony Hopkins has revealed his wife Stella is working on a documentary about his life.

The Oscar-winning actor has revealed his wife of 20 years has interviewed his The Silence of the Lambs co-star Jodie Foster for the documentary.

"(She has) carte blanche to (cover) everything," he added to People magazine.

However, Hopkins knows rather little about his wife's project and has no idea how far along the documentary is.

"I don't know. I don't ask her. It's quite a lot of film. I don't know when it's going to come out," he admitted.

At the same time, the 86-year-old has been hard at work on a memoir.

"I'm writing a biography. It's a weird process," he shared, although he noted that he has no problem recalling events.

"I realised how I'm blessed with one thing. Maybe it's my actor's brain. I do have quite a memory," the Westworld star said. "I remember days of months in the years."

This isn't the first time Hopkins has tried writing his life story. He revealed in 2013 that he had restarted work on his memoir after abandoning the project and returning his advance to his publishers in 2010.

"I've done 40 pages, which is not bad - my childhood and my early life and, yeah, I think it could work out, but I'm not passionate about writing it," he told Britain's Event magazine at the time.