Kieran Culkin doesn't think of Emma Stone as an ex-girlfriend

Kieran Culkin doesn't think of Emma Stone as his ex-girlfriend because they are still "really good" friends.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Succession actor insisted that the La La Land star is a good friend of his and his wife Jazz Charton after the reporter noted that Stone, his "ex", produced his new movie, A Real Pain.

"It's funny to even say 'ex.' To me, she's just a really good friend of mine and my wife's. She's lovely and great," he replied.

Culkin, 41, met Stone, 35, on the set of the 2009 comedy Paper Man and they dated between 2010 and 2011.

He then recalled witnessing her career take off during that time thanks to films such as Easy A and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

"I was right at the beginning of the huge launch; I got to watch all that firsthand," he recounted. "And I remember at the time that I was a little more aware of the direction she was going than she was. She would be like, 'Oh my god! I just got this opportunity...' And I'd be like, 'Yeah, but of course you did! Everyone loves you and you're great.'"

Culkin also revealed he was there when Stone let out "a blood-curdling scream" after she got the call to host an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2010.

"She was like, 'I've just been asked to host SNL!' And I gave her the biggest f**kin' hug. It was so great to be a part of that moment because that was her life goal, to host SNL, and she achieved it at 21. She didn't think she was in that field and I was like, 'Of course you are!'" he remembered.

Stone, who is married to former SNL segment director Dave McCary, has now hosted the sketch show five times.

A Real Pain, directed by Stone's friend and Zombieland co-star Jesse Eisenberg, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.