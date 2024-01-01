Jamie Foxx returns to set for the first time since health scare

Jamie Foxx is back at work following his health scare last April.

The Oscar-winning actor is back on-set for the first time since he was hospitalised last year.

Jamie was spotted filming with co-star Cameron Diaz in Atlanta on Saturday. The stars are making the Netflix action-comedy film Back in Action.

Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx announced last April that Jamie had been hospitalised while he was filming, but it's never been made public what happened.

The 56-year-old made his first public appearance since his illness in December at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

He received a standing ovation as he collected the Vanguard Award for his career and his performance in The Burial.

"I've been through something, I've been through some things," he said in his acceptance speech. "You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago - I couldn't actually walk.

He added: "I cherish every single minute now - it's different. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel - I didn't see the light."

He added how his illness had given him a new-found respect for his career.

"Don't give up on your art and don't let them take the art from you, either," he said.