Beverly Hills 90210 star David Gail dies at 58

David Gail, who starred in Beverly Hills 90210 has died aged 58.

The news was announced by Peter Ferriero, who hosts a Beverly Hills 90210 podcast.

"Was just told by his friends that our David Gail has passed away,” he wrote on an Instagram story. “I’m so upset by this news. So grateful I had the opportunity to chat with him.”

David, 58, was best known for his role as Dr. Joe Scanlon on Port Charles, the spinoff of General Hospital.

He also appeared as Stuart Carson in Beverly Hills 90210, as well as parts in shows including Robin’s Hoods, Savannah, The Round Table, Matlock and JAG.

His sister Katie Colmenares confirmed the news, alongside a photo of her hugging David. “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side," she wrote on social media. "Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

David's cause of death has not been revealed.