The Duke and Duchess of Sussex send well wishes to Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles III

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent get well messages to Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles III.

The LA-based couple have reportedly sent their "their concerns and best wishes" following announcements last week about Catherine and Charles' health.

"The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes," a royal source told The Mirror.

Catherine is currently recovering after having abdominal surgery at The London Clinic last week. She's expected to spend another week in hospital before she moves to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor where she will stay while she recovers. She isn't due to return to work until after Easter.

Charles has been staying at his private home of Birkhall in Aberdeenshire while he prepares for a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. He's due to have the operation at an undisclosed hospital this week.