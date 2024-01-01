Rebel Wilson reveals 'incredible' new hosting gig

Rebel Wilson will host the 2024 AACTA Awards in February.

The Pitch Perfect star has revealed she will take the helm at the AACTA Awards (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards) next month.

"Having spent the last months back in Oz making my debut feature, I've been reminded time and time again of the Australian film and television industry's depth of talent, smarts, energy and just all-round awesomeness," she told Australian paper, the Courier Mail.

The awards will take place on the Gold Coast on 10 February.

Rebel is well-versed in hosting live award ceremonies. She hosted the BAFTA Awards in 2022 and the MTV Movie Awards in 2013.

She's expected to be joined on stage by high-profile guest presenters including Cate Blanchett, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer and Harry Connick Jnr.

Rebel has been in Australia since late last year to direct her first movie, The Deb. Set in the outback, the film is a big-screen adaptation of an Australian musical.