Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg claims she's 'happy and healthy' in wake of criticism about her looks

Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg has told fans she "has never had plastic surgery."

The actress has defended herself against a slew of negative comments on a recent photo she posted on Instagram.

Last week she posted a photo of herself with star Alexa PenaVega, while they were having their hair done.

Several fans questioned if Michelle was feeling ok, noting her eyes looked yellow.

Michelle replied: "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realise I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

Two days later, the Gossip Girl star posted another selfie, this time with her hair blow-dried and finished.

She wrote: "I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

However, she received more negative comments. "Girl we love you. Your eyes are YELLOW. That’s concerning. No hate here. Just genuinely concerned for your health," wrote one.

Michelle then posted another picture, slamming the comments once more. "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."