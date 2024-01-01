Nicole Kidman reveals her daughter is calling for season three of Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman has shared an update on the third season of Big Little Lies.

The Australian actress has revealed that her 15-year-old daughter, Sunday, has been urging her to do a third season of the hit HBO series.

"I can't believe how many people are interested," Nicole told E! News in a new interview. "It's so lovely-propelled by Sunday Urban. She was like, 'I'm telling you, mom, you have to do it' when she saw both of the series."

The Oscar winner added, "She was like, 'I'm sick of you talking about doing it. I want to see action now.' That's a 15-year-old."

Nicole, 56, shares Sunday with her husband Keith Urban. The couple also have a 13-year-old daughter, Faith.

A third season of the show has not been officially confirmed, but Nicole and Reese Witherspoon, who both produce and star in the drama series, have revealed that a third season is in the works.

In an interview with Variety over the weekend, the Moulin Rouge star gave an update on the project.

"We're working on it," she told the publication, adding that she and Reese are "texting every day".

"And there's a timeline and we're doing it," she added.

Nicole's comments come shortly after Reese confirmed that the third season is happening.

"We are working on it," The Morning Show star told Variety in a separate interview. "Nic and I have been working on it a lot."

Big Little Lies, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern, was first released in 2017, with the second season following in 2019.

Nicole most recently starred in Amazon Prime's Expats, which will be released on Friday.