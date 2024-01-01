Pamela Anderson announces she is the new owner of skincare company

Pamela Anderson has revealed she is the co-founder and owner of a cruelty-free skincare company.

The former Baywatch star is the new owner of vegan and cruelty-free skincare company, Sonsie Beauty.

"I’m thrilled to share that, as of today, I have officially joined @sonsieskin as co-founder and new owner," she shared in an Instagram video on Monday.

"Sonsie is an emerging, beautiful, vegan and cruelty-free skincare company… with an important message that I want to help share with the world."

Pamela, 56, has been making headlines for her minimal approach to beauty in recent years. She has been going makeup-free since her long-term makeup artist Alexis Vogel died in 2019.

"To me, true beauty is about celebrating authenticity… I want to look like myself, feel like myself, and that means taking care of myself - inside and out," she said in the video.

Pamela has been widely celebrated for her new make-up-free look. In January she became the face of Proenza Schouler's Spring 2024 campaign.

Last year she released her memoir Love, Pamela and starred in the documentary Pamela, A Love Story.