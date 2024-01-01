Shannen Doherty admits she 'became a very big problem' when filming Beverly Hills 90210

Shannen Doherty has admitted that her on-set behaviour while filming the show was "a very big problem."

The actress told Jason Priestley, who played her on-screen brother in the show, why her behaviour became so erratic.

"I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to be on time for work," she revealed to Jason in an episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast.

"And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be."

At the time, Shannen was married to actor Ashley Hamilton who was dealing with drug addiction.

She added: "It wasn't anybody's responsibility by mine, but I sort of wish I would have been sat down and sort of looked at and said, 'Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired and none of us are willing to put up with it anymore,"' she said.

Shannen's character Brenda was written out of the show in season four.

Jason admitted he wished he'd been able to do more to help the situation.

"It was incredibly difficult," he confessed. "I wish that I would have known more about what was happening in your personal life at the time because I could have hopefully managed it with more compassion and more caring, but we only knew what we knew," he said.

Shannen, 52, and Jason, 54, were later seen enjoying dinner together.