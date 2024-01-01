Home Alone star Devin Ratray hospitalised before domestic violence trial

Home Alone star Devin Ratray was hospitalised, causing his domestic violence trial to be delayed.

The actor, who played Macauley Culkin's older brother in the hit movie had been in "critical condition" a family member told TMZ.

Devin, 47, is now “back home resting on doctor’s orders.”

Jury selection for his domestic violence trial was due to start on Monday. This has now been delayed until February.

Two years ago Devin was charged with punching and strangling his girlfriend before warning her that she was going to “die.”

An affidavit obtained by KFOR revealed how he drank a bottle of wine and shots at a steakhouse before downing at least 10 more shots at a bar.

According to the affidavit, when he returned to the room with his girlfriend - who is unnamed - he pushed her on the bed, holding one hand over her mouth with the other pressed down on her throat.

He allegedly said: “This is how you die."

Police told Fox News that Devin "turned himself in" and was arrested on a warrant for two charges of domestic assault and battery.

He denies the allegations and pleaded not guilty in February 2022.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his attorney Scott Adams, told KFOR.