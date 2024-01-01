Cher pays tribute to Moonstruck director Norman Jewison

Cher has paid tribute to her late Moonstruck director Norman Jewison.

The Canadian film director, who was also known for helming films such as In the Heat of the Night and Fiddler on the Roof, passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday at the age of 97.

After his death was announced on Monday, Cher, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 1987's Moonstruck, remembered Jewison on social media.

"Farewell Sweet Prince... Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life (sic)," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man.

"Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM Ppl (love). Script, Actors, Etc, NEEDED U DEAR (heart emoji) NORMAN JEWISON LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK (sic)."

Jewison was nominated for the Best Director Oscar three times for Moonstruck, Fiddler on the Roof and In the Heat of the Night. He was presented with the Irving Thalberg honorary Oscar for his achievements as a producer in 1999.

He also directed The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, The Cincinnati Kid, 1968's The Thomas Crown Affair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rollerball and The Hurricane. His last directorial effort, The Statement, was released in 2003.

Jewison is survived by his second wife Lynne St. David-Jewison, whom he married in 2010, and three children from his first marriage.