Anne Hathaway walks out of Vanity Fair shoot in support of Condé Nast workers

Anne Hathaway walked out of a Vanity Fair shoot in support of Condé Nast workers.

On Tuesday over 400 Condé Nast employees, from publications including Vanity Fair and Vogue, began a 24-hour work stoppage.

According to CNN Business, the walkout is a result of "unlawful handling of layoff negotiations and bad-faith bargaining".

The Princess Diaries star was due to take part in a Vanity Fair photoshoot on Tuesday but decided to stand in solidarity with the workers and join the walkout.

According to Variety, Anne, 41, was made aware of the strike soon after she arrived at the photoshoot.

The publication reports that someone on the actress' team had been "notified by a staffer from SAG-AFTRA to advise Hathaway to support the work stoppage".

"They hadn't even started taking photos yet," a source told Variety. "Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left."

In addition to Vogue and Vanity Fair, staff at Allure, GQ, Architectural Digest, Glamour, Self and Teen Vogue are among those taking part in the walkout.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the staffers on the picket line could be heard chanting, "Say it loud, say it clear, winter's extra cold this year," seemingly referencing Vogue's longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The strike comes days after Condé Nast merged Pitchfork with GQ, resulting in a number of layoffs.