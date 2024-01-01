Tristan Thompson suspended from games after violating NBA's anti-drug programme

Tristan Thompson has been suspended from 25 games after violating NBA's anti-drug programme.

The 32-year-old basketball star has been suspended for 25 games as a result of breaking the rules of the NBA/NBPA's anti-drug programme.

The suspension will begin on Wednesday, the day his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

"The NBA announced today that Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033," read a statement released on Tuesday.

Thompson violated the rules of the drug programme by testing positive for two types of steroids, ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, which are reportedly used to aid recovery and strength.

The Canadian-American basketball player returned to the Cavaliers this year after playing for the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings last season. He had previously been with the Cavaliers for nine seasons.

Thompson has not yet commented on the suspension.

Aside from his basketball career, the athlete is best known for his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The former couple started dating in 2016 and had an on-off relationship until they split for good in 2021. They have two children together, five-year-old True and one-year-old Tatum.