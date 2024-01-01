America Ferrera ‘incredibly disappointed’ by Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Oscar snubs

America Ferrera is "incredibly disappointed" that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie weren't nominated for this year's Oscars.

The actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Barbie, but has admitted she is upset that her cast and crew mates missed out on nominations.

"I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated,” America told Variety.

"Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Ryan Gosling was nominated in Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in the hit movie.

He has also spoken out about Greta and Margot's snub.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film," he said. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Margot and Greta are yet to speak out about their lack of nominations.