Tom Hollander once mistakenly received Tom Holland's seven-figure pay slip

Tom Hollander once mistakenly received Tom Holland's "astonishing" seven-figure pay slip.

The White Lotus actor admitted on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers that he sometimes gets mixed up with the Spider-Man star in "non-visual contexts" due to their similar names.

He revealed that they both had the same agency "briefly" and the accounting department once mistakenly sent him a pay slip for one of Holland's Avengers bonuses.

"I got an email from the agency saying, 'Payment advice slip, your first box office bonus for The Avengers.' And I thought, 'I don't think I'm in the Avengers,'" he jokingly recalled. "It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary, it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one. And it was more money than I'd ever - it was a seven-figure sum. He was 20 or something... but that's showbiz."

Holland, now 27, made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and went on to star in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the second highest-grossing movie of all time.

Hollander, 56, added that their similar names also cause confusion with utility companies and children.

"I'm introduced to somebody's very, very excited, then confused, then disappointed, children. They go, 'My children are so excited to meet you,' and I go, 'Are they though?'" he quipped.