Sofia Vergara credits 'giant boobs' with helping her career

Sofia Vergara has confessed that her "giant boobs" helped "open doors" for her in Hollywood.

The 51-year-old star admitted her body has helped her career, but believes her talent has meant she's been able to stay the course.

"It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad," she told Spanish newspaper El País. "My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old and I’m still here."

Today, she thinks her acting abilities outshine her looks. "If you only see my boobs, then that’s your problem," she said.

The Modern Family star revealed her fearlessness has also helped her take risks in her career.

"I don’t do brain surgery, it’s just entertainment, and the worst that can happen to me is that they can say I look ugly or that this jackass doesn’t know how to act. I can take it."

Sofia is currently starring in Netflix series Griselda, where she plays the part of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. She looks virtually unrecognisable in the role.

"The most important thing for me was to disappear," she said at a press conference for the show, when talking about her appearance. "For Sofia to disappear, for Gloria Pritchett from Modern Family to disappear. I was trying to change as much as I could without looking like I was in a Halloween costume."