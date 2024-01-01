'A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew!' Ryan Reynolds in tears as Deadpool 3 wraps

Ryan Reynolds was in tears as 'Deadpool 3' wrapped filming this week.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a snap of his blood, sweat and tears-soaked suit he wears in the movie in his role as Wade Wilson/ Deadpool, and he paid tribute to the cast of the film for battling "wind, rain, and strikes" while shooting the motion picture, while poking fun at co-star Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds wrote in the caption: "The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears.

"A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman ... all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect (sic)"

Reynolds, who co-wrote the film, which is directed by Shawn Levy, feels grateful to have made a motion picture alongside his "closest pals".

He added: "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th... (sic)”

'Deadpool 3' is due to be released on July 26th, and Levy previously told how he did not want to rely on green screens for the film.

He told Total Film magazine: "It bums me out that photos have leaked online. But this is the price we pay for committing to real locations.

"I made a decision very early in prep that even though 'Deadpool' is now in the MCU, I didn't want another Marvel movie shot on a green screen stage with digital set extensions."

'Deadpool 3' sees Reynolds return as the 'merc with a mouth' and Jackman is to reprise his role of Wolverine.

It will be the first picture in the series set in the MCU, but Shawn will not be forgetting the franchise's Fox roots.

The 'Night at the Museum' filmmaker explained: "Deadpool and Wolverine are iconic Marvel characters; more specifically, iconic Marvel-of-the-Fox era characters.

"We're not going to pretend: 'Oh, we snap our fingers, and suddenly that Fox legacy doesn't exist, and it shaped a lot of what we now know as the MCU.'

"Fox also shaped Ryan's career, Hugh's career and my career. So there's a lot of history there, and there's a lot of Marvel history at Fox. And certainly that's a part of our storytelling."

Production on 'Deadpool 3' had previously been put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood last year, like many other movies.