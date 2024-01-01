Chrissy Teigen reveals her mum has moved back to Thailand

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her mum has moved back to Thailand.

The media personality has shared that her mum, Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen, has moved back to her native Thailand.

"She is meant to go live her best life," Chrissy said of her mum, 62, during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY radio show The Happy Hour on Wednesday. "She obviously loves taking care of her grandchildren and seeing her every day at home, doing that and being there with us was so special and so amazing, but she's young enough that she needs to go off and be happy."

The 38-year-old model added, "We miss her so much. She's only been gone for a couple of weeks, but you feel the void."

Before moving back to Thailand, Vilailuck spent several years living with Chrissy, her husband, musician John Legend, and their four young children, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren.

The TV personality admitted it has been "weird" getting used to her mum not being in the house.

"I truly haven't really been on my own. It's weird waking up and going, 'Oh my God, I got four kids, and mum's not here.' And, of course, we have help, but there's nobody like your mother," she confessed. "I felt it in my bones when she left, I really did."

Chrissy, John and their four children intend to visit her in Thailand "every spring break".

Vilailuck and Chrissy's father Ron Teigen, who married in 1983, split in 2017.