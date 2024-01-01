Austin Butler used dialect coach to help shed Elvis accent

Austin Butler has revealed that he worked with a dialect coach to help get rid of his Elvis accent.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the 32-year-old star revealed that he had worked with a professional to change his accent for his upcoming TV series, Masters of the Air.

Last year, Austin was criticised for appearing to adopt a new accent after playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis.

During the interview, Austin said that after three years of filming Elvis, he almost immediately began filming for Apple TV+'s new drama miniseries.

"It was a lot," Austin said of coming to the end of filming Elvis. "I was just trying to remember who I was, I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years. And then I had that week off and then I flew to London and at that time it was Covid so I'm quarantined for 10 days, so I thought alright just pour all this energy into learning about World War II now."

The actor explained that the dialect coach had helped him get rid of the accent that he had picked up while working on Elvis.

"I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis in that film, that was the whole thing," he told the talk show host.

Masters of the Air, a World War II drama, will be released on Friday.