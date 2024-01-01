Sofia Vergara blames ‘this stupid accent’ for limited roles

Sofia Vergara believes her Colombian accent has limited her Hollywood opportunities.

The actress, 51, joked that until recently she was destined to play lightweight roles – such as her starring role as Gloria in the long-running TV comedy Modern Family.

“I’m always looking for characters because there’s not much that I can play with this stupid accent,” she jokingly told the LA Times.

“I can’t play a scientist or be in Schindler’s List. My acting jobs are kind of limited.”

Sofia explained she was able to tap into her own family history to play the role of Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix six-part series, Griselda, set to air next month.

A Colombian drug lord, Griselda had a violent rise to the top of the Miami drug cartels in the 1970s and 1980s before her eventual arrest in 1985.

“I knew those people,” Sofia said. My brother was in that business. I knew those feelings.”