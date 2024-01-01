Cillian Murphy's dad 'doesn't like to make a fuss' about his son's success

Cillian Murphy's father has downplayed his son's stellar success.

In an interview with Irish-language radio station Ráidió na Gaeltachta, the actor's father Breandán &Ocute; Murchú spoke about how he and the rest of the family feel about Cillian's recent Oscar nomination.

"We should be sensible about these things," he said. "We're not going to lose our wits and neither is he... we don't like to make too much fuss about him, he's got a job like the sons and daughters of other people. All the same, we're so happy for him and pleased."

Cillian was recently nominated for an Oscar in his role in Oppenheimer.

Breandan went on to give insights into Cillian's childhood, revealing his son always had a passion for dramatic storytelling.

"He was always lively, a lovely little fellow, full of chat, and he always liked to have an adventure going on in his imagination constantly," he said. "He loved being in the company of other children and I'd say he made up a lot of stories."

Fans expressed their delight over the "down to earth" comments.

"This is an extremely 'Irish parents' way of congratulating your children's success," wrote one Reddit commenter.

"Down to earth and humble no matter how big the achievements are, in a good way."

"He's got a job like everyone does" is the most Irish dad thing to say!" wrote another.