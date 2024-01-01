Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were 'keen' to get married 'quickly'

Naomi Watts has shared details about her "efficient" wedding day.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the British actress opened up about her and Billy Crudup's courthouse wedding in New York in June last year.

Naomi told the talk show host that she and The Morning Show actor were "keen" to get married "quickly".

"It just happened that way," the 55-year-old said of the simple wedding. "We knew we wanted to do it, it was something we were very keen on doing and quickly. It's an efficient way to do it."

"It was really lovely. It was a classic New York day. You ran into all kinds of people, some were dressed to the nines, some were walking quickly in and out," the King Kong star continued of the low-key wedding. "It was very special and very memorable."

Naomi announced that she and Billy, also 55, had tied the knot by posting a snap of her and her husband on the steps of the Manhattan courthouse.

She simply captioned the photo, "Hitched."

The couple sparked engagement rumours early last year when Naomi was spotted wearing a diamond ring. However, she only confirmed the news at the end of April.

Naomi and Billy met on the set of Netflix's 2017 series Gypsy, in which they played a married couple.

Naomi was previously in a relationship with actor and director Liev Schreiber. They share two children, Sasha, 16, and Kai, 15.

Meanwhile, Billy shares a 20-year-old son, William, with his ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker.