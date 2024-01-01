Carey Mulligan's Maestro make-up was so convincing doctor didn't believe she was pregnant

Carey Mulligan's make-up in Maestro was so realistic that a doctor didn't believe she was pregnant.

The British actress plays Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, the wife of composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein, in Bradley Cooper's biographical drama, which tells the story of their relationship over the course of 30-plus years.

Mulligan admitted on The Graham Norton Show that her ageing make-up was so convincing that a doctor didn't believe she was expecting her third child.

"I was quite ill on set and a doctor was called to give me antibiotics," she recalled. "When I told him I was 12 weeks pregnant he was not at all convinced. I then realised I was still made up to look 57 years old. I couldn't wait to tell the make-up artists how good they were."

Maestro's hair and make-up team - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell - were nominated for an Oscar earlier this week alongside Mulligan for Best Actress and Cooper for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. In total, the film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

The Saltburn star and her husband Marcus Mumford welcomed their third child, a girl, last year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mulligan and Cooper remembered that they first met when he went backstage after her one-woman play Girls & Boys in London in 2018 - and then promptly took her to hospital.

"During the show a bit of set hit me on the head, I carried on but when it was over, I started crying and thought I was a goner," she recounted. "I was sobbing on the floor when Bradley turned up and, realising I wasn't okay, he took me to hospital. You can imagine how delighted the nurse was!"

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday nights in the U.K.