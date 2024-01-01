Blumhouse to launch horror exhibit at The Shining hotel

Blumhouse is launching a horror exhibit at 'The Shining' hotel.

The horror movie studio - which is best known for productions including 'Get Out' and M3GAN' - will curate a new exhibit at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, the inspiration for Stephen King's 'The Shining'.

Colorado Governor Jarded Polis said in a statement: "Here’s Blumhouse! This iconic Colorado hotel will now have a new element of fun and fright for Coloradans and visitors across the world to enjoy, driving tourism and strengthening our economy."

Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum added: “The Stanley Hotel is hallowed ground for horror fans and that makes this presence at the Stanley Film Center a natural extension for Blumhouse. Fans are going to get closer than ever before to their favorite films, though they may want to keep their distance with a few of the ‘items’ in our collection.”

Blumhouse will curate the 10,000 foot Stanley Film Center exhibit space, in collaboration with the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media.

King's 'The Shining' tells the story of a struggling writer, who takes on the role of a caretaker at a remote hotel and moves his family there.

Before he wrote the book, King spent a night at The Stanley Hotel and cited it as an inspiration.