Dakota Johnson wanted to drive taxi into diner for Madame Web

Dakota Johnson wanted to drive a taxi into a diner for a scene in Madame Web but she wasn't allowed to do the dangerous stunt herself.

In the new superhero movie, the Fifty Shades of Grey star plays New York paramedic Cassandra Webb, who develops superpowers that allow her to see into the future after a freak accident.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson revealed her one of her favourite days on set was when the stunt team pulled off the taxi crash.

"I didn't get to actually drive it into the diner, which is really a bummer," she said. "I really wanted to, but I guess they don't want to put their lead actor in actual danger, unless you're Tom Cruise."

She added with a laugh, "But I'm getting there! I'm working on it."

While the 34-year-old wasn't involved in that specific crash, she did get to do the rest of her own stunt driving.

"I'm really good at it, it seems!" Johnson exclaimed. "I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab. I drove everything in the movie - except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I'm like, 'Watch out, Tom Cruise.'"

Madame Web, which also stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor, marks Johnson's first foray into the superhero world and she admitted working in front of a blue screen took some getting used to.

"I've never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there's fake explosions going off, and someone's going, 'Explosion!' and you act like there's an explosion," she confessed. "That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, 'I don't know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!'"

Madame Web will be released in cinemas on 14 February.