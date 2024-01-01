Nicole Eggert warns young women ‘leave your bodies alone!’

Nicole Eggert has told how she regrets having plastic surgery when she was a teenager.

The actress, who recently revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, said she went under the knife because she was self-conscious about appearing flat-chested in a swimsuit – and now regrets the move.

“I look at all these younger girls doing it and think, ‘God, leave your bodies alone!'” she told People magazine.

“But when you have to put on that one-piece and it’s like, you’re so flat that it’s like, pleating - you got pleats across the front - you’re like,

‘What is this?'”

Nicole, 52, said while she understood her reasoning at the time, the choice to have plastic surgery is not one she’d make again.

“It was a stupid, 18-year-old decision,” she said.

Having been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma, Nicole is currently awaiting a surgery date and will undergo chemotherapy.

Her friend Mindy Molinary has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for her medical treatments.

“She has a long road ahead,” Mindy wrote.

“Expensive imaging - CTs, MRIs, Ultrasounds, etc. Multiple doctors to see - oncologists, surgeons, etc. Cancer treatments and medications. Her current insurance won't even scratch the surface of what she needs.”