X/Twitter halts searches of ‘Taylor Swift’ after lewd AI images

X/Twitter forced to make Taylor Swift unsearchable after explicit deep fakes.

A series of explicit AI pictures was circulated on the site by anonymous users – and now X/Twitter has been forced to block all searches for the words "Taylor Swift."

The singer, 34, was depicted in several X-rated images generated by artificial intelligence that quickly spread across the site, forcing developers to take the rare step of making her completely unsearchable.

Any user attempting to find posts about the Grammy-award winning singer will simply receive the message “Something went wrong”.

While neither Taylor nor Elon Musk, the owner of X/Twitter, has addressed the news, it took 17 hours after the emergence of the pictures for the site to take steps to remove them.

“The sexually explicit, A.I. generated images depicting Taylor Swift are upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning,” the entertainment labour union SAG-AFTRA said in a statement on 26 January.

“The development and dissemination of fake images - especially those of a lewd nature - without someone’s consent must be made illegal. As a society, we have it in our power to control these technologies, but we must act now before it is too late.”