Da'Vine Joy Randolph explains how she gets through awards season

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has detailed how she gets through awards season.

The Holdovers star - and current Oscar nominee - has explained how she gets through awards season without experiencing burnout.

"You need a good publicist," Da'Vine told Vogue in a new interview. "My publicist knows me very well. She knows when I'm like... flagging. I get why people in war use sleep deprivation as a tactic."

The 37-year-old noted that it is helpful to be surrounded by people who can support you.

"You need good people around you that you trust, people who know your limits, who know time management," the actress continued. "And it's also important to smell the roses at some point. Like, wow, we're here. Because I wasn't here before and now I am.

"I'm trying really hard to be in the moment. There's gonna be some years when I'm working and I'm not here, but then I'll have these moments to look back on."

The Only Murders in the Building star has had a busy awards season with several nominations and wins for her performance as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers. She has won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award for the role and is currently nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

The 2024 Academy Awards will be held on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.