Gisele Bündchen's mother dies - report

Gisele Bündchen’s mother Vania Nonnenmacher has reportedly died.

According to Brazilian outlet GZH the supermodel’s mom passed away on Sunday at the age of 75, following a battle with cancer.

The outlet claims Vania had been receiving treatment at the Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Gisele is yet to comment on the reports.

The star enjoyed a famously close relationship with her mother, with the pair even gracing the cover of Vogue Brasil in 2018.

To mark Vania’s birthday in July 2022, Gisele took to Instagram to reveal how she had been a constant source of inspiration to her family.

“I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us,” she wrote. “Thank you for always loving, inspiring and teaching us. Thank you for giving me life! Love you so much!”

Vania was married to university professor Valdir Bündchen and they had six daughters – Gisele and her twin Patricia, as well as Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

A retired banker, Vania was of German descent and held Brazilian nationality.

According to reports, a wake has been scheduled for Monday at the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium in Porto Alegre.