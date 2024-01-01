Neighbours star Troy Beckwith dies, age 48

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith, who played Sicko Micko, has died of the age of 48.

The news was confirmed by former Neighbours actress Kym Valentine, on Saturday.

"It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away," she wrote on Facebook, alongside an old picture of the pair. "Another member of our TV family gone way too soon. There will be no funeral as per Troy's request."

No cause of death has been revealed.

Troy played Michael Martin, also known as "Sicko Micko" between 1991 and 1998 on Neighbours, before going on to small roles in Blue Heelers and State Coroner.

In recent years, Troy had been living a quiet life in Melbourne with his partner.

The alarm was raised after he drove away from his home in the early hours of the morning and stopped answering his phone.