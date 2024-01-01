Peaky Blinders star fined for crack cocaine possession

Paul Anderson was found on Boxing Day with a number of illicit and prescription drugs.

In a case of life imitating art, the Peaky Blinders actor was fined £1,345 this week for drug possession.

Appearing at a London Magistrates’ Court, Anderson was accused of possessing crack cocaine, amphetamines and two prescription substances.

The 48-year-old actor, whose on-screen character Arthur Shelby has been shown turning to drug use, had been picked up by police officers on Boxing Day for suspected possession of drugs.

The manager of a pub near Paul’s home called police, the Daily Mail reported, after patrons let him know that crack-cocaine fumes had been coming from the disabled toilet Anderson had been using.

According to the Daily Mail, the actor’s solicitor told the court that Anderson frequently found himself trying to live up to his fictional alter ego’s hard-living persona.

He told the court: "You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme.

“He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character... He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people.”