Oppenheimer camera broke during Florence Pugh’s sex scene

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy were left naked after a surprise tech hitch.

The Oppenheimer actors found themselves in a rather compromising position halfway through shooting a sex scene for their Oscar-nominated film.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did,” Florence revealed during an Oppenheimer discussion panel.

“Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing.”

Because the only other camera usable for that particular scene was also being repaired at the time, the actors were forced to wait, naked, until a technician was able to fix the broken camera on the spot.

“Cillian and I are in this room together,” Florence explained.

“It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” she said, wrapping her arms around her torso.

“A person then came into the room to attempt to fix the camera.”

Florence went on to say she tried to chat – still naked – to the technician about what had gone wrong with the camera.

“I’m like, well, this is my moment to learn. ‘So tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?'” she said, sparking laughter from the panel’s audience.

“You just make your moments. I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?'”