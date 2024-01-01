Dolly Parton teases Buffy the Vampire Slayer ‘revamp’

Dolly Parton has hinted there will be a remake of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Few may realise the country-music legend has a connection to the hit supernatural series.

But Dolly’s TV production company Sandollar Television co-produced the show – from 1997, all the way through seven seasons to 2003.

And Dolly is dropping some major clues there could be a reboot.

"They're still working on that," Dolly told Business Insider.

"They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it."

While Dolly didn't identify who 'they' might be, Buffy wouldn't be the first '90s series to get a reboot, with other fan faves Sex And The City and Beverly Hills, 90210 getting the dust-off treatment in recent years.

The show’s titular star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, revealed last year that during Buffy’s run, she was shocked to learn Dolly knew who she was.

“Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar said in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We never saw her but we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’

“And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”