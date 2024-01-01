Halle Bailey dismisses backlash over hidden pregnancy: 'I never lied'

Halle Bailey has responded to critics claiming that she gaslit her fans by keeping her pregnancy private.

After a user on X - formerly known as Twitter - accused The Little Mermaid star of "gaslighting" fans by not announcing her pregnancy, Halle responded on the platform.

"I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I'll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn't you do the same?" the actress replied. "And i'm gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely, if u don't wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!"

In a second post, she added, "My hormones have been on 10 recently so i'm gonna go back to staying off Twitter. Love you all."

Halle and her rapper boyfriend DDG welcomed their first child, a boy named Halo, in December 2023.

The user previously wrote they were "annoyed" that Halle "went out of her way to lie and gaslight" fans about the child.

The user continued, "Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same 'desperate' people to know every little detail."