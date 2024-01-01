Martin Short insists he and Meryl Streep are 'not a couple'

Martin Short has insisted that he and Meryl Streep are "not a couple".

On Sunday, the 73-year-old actor and comedian appeared on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, where he clarified that he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star are just "friends".

"We're not a couple, we are just very close friends," Martin clarified after Bill joked that the two actors were a "power couple".

"Well, you should because there's nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple," Bill, 68, teasingly replied. "It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie."

Earlier this month, Meryl and Martin were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted spending time together at the Golden Globes, which took place on 7 January.

Shortly after the rumours began circulating on social media, the Father of the Bride actor's representative told People that the actors "are just very good friends, nothing more".

The duo recently worked together on the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Martin was previously married to actress Nancy Dolman from 1980 until she passed away from cancer in 2010. They share three children together.

Meanwhile, the Mamma Mia! star confirmed in October last year that she and her husband Don Gummer had ended their romantic relationship in 2017. The pair tied the knot in 1978 and have four children together.