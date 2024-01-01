Catherine O'Hara would 'love to' do a Schitt's Creek reunion

Catherine O'Hara has stated that she would "love to" do a Schitt's Creek reunion.

The Canadian actress has revealed that she is keen to do a revival of the hit sitcom, alongside co-stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

"I would love to," Catherine, 69, told People in a new interview. "We did a bit of a tour after we finished the show, and it was so much fun. I'd love to just be with them all again."

The star added, "Doing a movie would be wonderful. Yeah, I hope it happens."

Catherine played Moira Rose in the show, which ran for six seasons, while Eugene played her husband and Dan and Annie played their adult kids.

The show won several awards during its run, including a Golden Globe in 2021 for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy. Catherine also won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series that year.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Home Alone star noted that she was grateful to Eugene and Dan, who created the show, for "giving me that role, or giving me that opportunity to develop the role with them and to collaborate."

"It's such a gift to work with people with whom you can collaborate. And they wrote such great scripts, and it was just so fun and so lovely," Catherine continued. "And really, I hate to say COVID was good for anything, but we really lucked out with Netflix showing the show. Then so many families being holed up, parents and adult children being holed up under the same roof."

The CBC sitcom ran from January 2015 to April 2020.