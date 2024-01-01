Ruby Rose mistakenly received death threats over Nicki Minaj’s rap feud

Ruby Rose found herself on the receiving end of death threats meant for someone else.

In a case of mistaken identity, the Australian actress and TV presenter received messages intended for American rapper Rubi Rose.

Rubi, 26, had weighed into an online feud between Nicki, 41, and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Making a number of defamatory claims about Nicki’s health and her body, Rubi’s Instagram post caught the attention of Nicki’s legion of fans, known as the ‘Barbz’.

But it was Ruby, 37, who bore the brunt of Nicki’s fans’ ire.

“I have a ‘Y’ in my name, not an ‘I’,” Ruby wrote in her own Instagram post, pleading with Nicki’s legion of fans to understand she wanted no part in the drama.

“I never thought I'd see the day when I was being flooded with death threats for involvement in a rap beef.”

Ruby added that her personal Instagram posts were more likely to feature puppers than rappers.

“I do not post about rappers on my Close Friends story,” Ruby wrote.

“I assure you my Close Friends list is never used for anything but more dog photos. I don't know much about the inner workings of the rap world, period.

The ongoing flame war between Nicki and Megan has captivated fans of the former friends, and was sent into overdrive when Megan released a ‘diss’ track on January 26.

Titled Hiss, the song features lyrics that many interpreted to be a veiled insult to Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty.