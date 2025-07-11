'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock cast as Supergirl

'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock has been cast in the titular role in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'.

The 23-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first five episodes of HBO’s 'Game of Thrones' prequel series - is set to star as the Woman of Steel in the DC flick after she screen-tested with the studio's co-CEO James Gunn, Variety reports.

Milly beat 'CODA' star Emilia Jones, 21, and Meg Donnelly, 23, who already voiced the role in the DC animated films 'Legion of Superheroes' and 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One', to the part.

Gunn previously teased that the movie will feature a "much more hardcore" version of Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El.

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl.

“She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

No firm release date yet, though Gunn has suggested it will be in 2027, however, Milly could very well appear in 'Superman Legacy' before then, which arrives on July 11, 2025.