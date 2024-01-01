El Muerto 'back in development' without Bad Bunny

'El Muerto' is reportedly back in development without Bad Bunny.

Sony is said to have quietly resumed work on the upcoming comic book blockbuster - which follows the story of a superman luchador - but the musician and occasional WWE superstar won't be playing the masked wrestling hero.

As reported by Variety, script revisions and Bad Bunny's tour dates mean the movie is in development without its former leading man.

There had been delays due to the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood, which meant the film lost its place in the release calendar.

Last year, Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - was asked about the status of the film, and described the situation as "delicate" to Vanity Fair.

He added: "I don't know what to say."

A publicist later told the outlet he was no longer on board with the project.

It remains to be seen who will take over the role, while there is no news on whether or not director Jonas Cuaron - who was working from a script by 'Blue Beetle' writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer - will remain at the helm.

The film - which was initially due to hit cinemas earlier this month - was announced back in 2022.

The Grammy Award winning musician said at the time: "To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible... so exciting."

In the comics, El Muerto - known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez - is a wrestler with powers handed down by ancestry via his mask.

Marvel's official website says: "The powers and mask of the super powered wrestler El Muerto have been passed down generation to generation.

"Each wrestler had to prove themselves to their oppressor, El Dorado, so that they could remain alive and keep their powers.

"When Marcus Estrada presented his son Juan Carlos to el Dorado, Juan Carlos cowered in terror, unwilling to fight him."