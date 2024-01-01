Daisy Ridley got 'beaten up' filming upcoming movie Cleaner

Daisy Ridley got "beaten up" during the "intense" shoot for her upcoming action-thriller Cleaner.

The Star Wars actress has recently finished filming Martin Campbell's movie, which follows a group of activists who take over an energy company's annual gala in London.

Describing the filming process as "super intense" but "fun", Daisy recalled on Monday's episode of Happy Sad Confused, "We did not take it easy on the bruising... I was more beaten up after this one than swimming the Channel (in Young Woman and the Sea); fighting the dark forces of the galaxy. Yeah, it was really intense."

The British actress noted that it's unusual to see actresses get so beaten up on-screen.

"It's violent, like, yeah, super violent. And actually, before I started all the fighting stuff, I was trying to watch other films with action between women, and they are more difficult to come by," she shared. "But also I think it's unusual to see a woman beaten up in this way."

Daisy noted that she watched Campbell's filmography, which includes Casino Royale, The Mask of Zorro and GoldenEye, during the shoot.

"I was actually watching his stuff as I was filming and I kept coming (in) and being like, 'Oh my God, Martin, you really know what you're doing,'" she remembered, adding that Cleaner has "a great sense of humour" like Campbell's other films.

Cleaner, also starring Clive Owen and Taz Skylar, is currently without a release date.