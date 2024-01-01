Chris Rock directing remake of Another Round

Chris Rock is to direct the remake of 'Another Round'.

The 58-year-old star is attached to helm the English-language version of the 2020 Danish movie that won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Leonardo DiCaprio is involved as a producer on the film alongside Jennifer Davisson for Appian Way, while Brad Weston and Collin Creighton are producing the picture for Makeready.

Stuart Bloomberg has penned an initial draft of the script and film bosses are set to bring in a new scribe to work alongside Rock.

The comedian appears to have made directing a priority as he is also set to get behind the camera on a biopic about the celebrated civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King Jr.

Universal Pictures is backing the film - which has iconic director Steven Spielberg involved as an executive producer - after optioning the rights to Jonathan Eig's biography 'King: A Life'.

'Another Round' tells the story of four teachers who decide to drink alcohol on a daily basis to discover the impact it has on their social and professional lives and star Mads Mikkelsen previously claimed that a new adaptation of the flick could be "tricky" to get right.

The 58-year-old actor said: "It's always tricky to make a remake but on the other hand I understand why. Because even though a lot of people might watch [the original], it's not that big.

"Having said that I have a hunch that a lot of Americans [have] watched this one. So it's going to be interesting, the remake."

Mads is also intrigued to see whether the English-language remake will expose cultural differences between Denmark and the United States.

The 'Casino Royale' star said: "There are some cultural differences with alcohol from nation to nation, especially between Denmark and America. Everyone's always like, won't they approach it really differently in America? Maybe. Maybe not.

"I mean, the film is about embracing life and re-finding your life. I think if they get that right, they can have some freedom with the alcohol."