Lili Reinhart diagnosed with alopecia

Lili Reinhart has been diagnosed with alopecia.

The Riverdale star took to TikTok on Monday to reveal she had been diagnosed with the condition, which most commonly causes hair loss.

In the clip, Lili can be seen sitting under a red light lamp, which is often used to help stimulate hair growth.

"Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode," the 27-year-old wrote on top of the video.

In the clip, the Hustlers star lip-synced to someone saying, "I'm pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure."

Lili added in the caption, "Red light therapy is my new best friend."

The comments section of the post was soon flooded with messages of support from the actress' fans.

One commenter wrote, "Welcome to the alopecia family! It's not that bad but I get the frustration," while another wrote, "Your (sic) doing wonderfully keep it up."

In recent years, Lili has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

"Some days I feel really defeated by my depression," she wrote on Instagram in May 2021. "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."