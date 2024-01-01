Gisele Bündchen breaks silence on her mum's death

Gisele Bündchen has broken her silence on her mum's recent death.

The Brazilian model took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to her mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, who died on Sunday at the age of 75.

"Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won't be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us," Gisele began. "You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace."

The 43-year-old continued, "I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched."

She concluded the touching post, "Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. Love you."

Gisele also shared a series of photos of her mother, who was a retired bank cashier.

On Sunday, Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, released a statement revealing that Vânia had died after a battle with cancer. The statement added that she had been hospitalised since 26 January.

In an interview with People in September last year, the model shared that she had been caring for her parents who both suffered from health problems.

"It's been a lot - in every area of my life," she stated at the time. "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

Vânia and her husband Valdir Bündchen share six daughters, Gisele, her twin sister Patricia, as well as Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.