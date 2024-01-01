Victoria Beckham pokes fun at ‘working class’ meme in new ad

Posh and Becks show off their comic timing in a teaser for their Super Bowl commercial.

The megastars promoted their upcoming Super Bowl commercial by sending themselves up with a hilarious mini-ad.

The teaser campaign riffs on a scene from the couple’s 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham, in which Victoria describes her upbringing as “very working class,” before being interrupted by David repeatedly telling her to, “be honest”. Finally, Victoria admits her father drove her to school in a Rolls Royce.

In a recreation of that moment, Victoria – wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “MY DAD HAD A ROLLS ROYCE” – tells the camera, “David and I are going to be in a little commercial”.

Immediately, David pops his head around a doorway, telling her to “be honest”. After some back and forth, the seemingly confused pair eventually agrees that they’re set to appear in a “Hockey Bowl’ commercial with “Jessica Aniston”.

Victoria’s text-heavy tee has been available for purchase on her website since November.

“I can’t fight it anymore,” the fashion designer joked in a TikTok video promoting the hot-ticket item.

“Yes, my dad drove me to school in a Rolls Royce.”