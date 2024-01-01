Elisabeth Moss confirms pregnancy

Elisabeth Moss told Jimmy Kimmel she’s expecting her first child.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Wednesday night with a very obvious baby bump.

And Jimmy wasted no time getting down to business, asking her outright if she was pregnant.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” he asked Elisabeth.

“A little bit of both,” the mum-to-be replied, managing to answer the question and have a small humblebrag at the same time.

While she didn’t name the baby’s father, or share her due date, Elisabeth did reveal her pregnancy had been relatively easy so far.

“I've been really lucky,” she told Jimmy.

“It's been going really well."

When Elisabeth asked Jimmy, a father of four, if he had any parenting advice for her, he immediately came back with a suggestion for the delivery room.

Comedian Bill Murray, he said, had once given the same advice to him.

“He said bring Christmas lights to hang up,” Jimmy explained.

“Because the lighting is terrible in the room. It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen, and you don't want that!”