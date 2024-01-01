Real-life couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick to star in Connescence

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick will star together in 'Connescence'.

The couple - who have been married for 35 years - are "so excited" to be sharing the screen together for the first time since 2004, when they appeared in both 'Cavedweller' and 'The Woodsman', after being cast in 'King of Queen's creator Michael J. Weithorn's new movie.

They told Deadline in a statement: “We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script."

The movie will also feature 'White Lotus' star Brittany O’Grady and 'The Fabelmans' actor Judd Hirsch and principal photography began this week.

Producer Victoria Hill said: "We are thrilled and excited to bring this timely, entertaining and moving story to life with such a stellar cast.”

The film sees Kevin, 65, play a "chronically underachieving" security guard named Stan, who stops an attempted robbery at the home of urologist Cynthia Rand (Sedgwick) and her husband, former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand (Hirsch). The chance encounter grows into a "charged and dynamic" friendship between Stan and Cynthia, beginning with late-night text heart-to-hears and growing into something "that shakes the foundation of both their lives", a synopsis explained.

Although Kevin and Kyra - who are parents to Travis, 34, and 31-year-old Sosie - haven't starred together for 20 years, they have worked on different movies each other has directed.

Kyra starred in her spouse's directorial debut 'Loverboy' in 2005 and Kevin returned the favour when his wife made her first film in 2022, 'Space Oddity'.

The 58-year-old actress previously described it as being both "great" and "complicated" to work with family.

Kyra - who enlisted Travis to compose the music for 'Space Oddity' - previously told People magazine: "It's great working with your family, and it's complicated working with your family.

"But you know no one's going anywhere, so that's kind of nice. You can struggle through it and puzzle through it together."