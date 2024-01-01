Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kristin Chenoweth remember Chita Rivera

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kristin Chenoweth have paid tribute to Chita Rivera.

After the Broadway icon passed away on Tuesday aged 91, fellow performers including the Chicago actress and Wicked star posted tributes to her online.

"From dreaming of being you as a little girl, then meeting you and then being deeply connected to you by playing the one and only Velma Kelly in Chicago. There will never, ever, be anyone like you Chita, ever," Zeta-Jones captioned a series of Rivera's throwback photos on Instagram. "Dim the lights on Broadway! Or, may I suggest, we just pull the plug. I love you Chita, sleep tight my Queen."

Rivera originated the role of Velma Kelly in the Broadway production of Chicago in 1975 and Zeta-Jones played the character in the 2002 movie adaptation.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, theatre star Kristin added, "Chita, there was only you. Then everyone else. I looked up to you and always will admire you as a talent and mostly as a person! A kick butt woman you were. All the rest of us just wanna be you. RIP CHITA."

Rita Wilson, who played Roxie Hart in a 2006 revival of Chicago, also paid tribute to the late Rivera.

"A true legend. A professional. An artist. Kind," Wilson wrote on Instagram. "At the anniversary of Chicago the Musical we shared a dressing room at a hotel nearby. She made me feel as if I belonged in that space with her, and on stage in Chicago."

She continued, "Her love of her art was so present. She had so much gratitude for being able to do the 'job' she loved and was meant to do."

Rivera's death was announced by her daughter Lisa Mordente. She passed away after "a brief illness".