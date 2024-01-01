Teri Hatcher was once kicked off dating app

Teri Hatcher was kicked off the dating app Hinge because staff thought her profile was fake.

The Desperate Housewives star revealed on the Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone podcast that she used to use dating apps because she struggled to "meet people" in real life.

"I've tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge," she told host Curtis Stone. "You know, I thought, I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there. That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off."

The 59-year-old explained that Hinge moderators thought she was a catfish pretending to be Teri Hatcher rather than the real thing.

"Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher," she said. "They apologised, and then I was like, 'I'm sort of over it.' So now I'm over it."

Following the experience, Teri has quit the dating apps and is content to let romance come into her life organically.

"I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be, but honestly, I'm happy," she added. "I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it's fine. I don't need a man. I have a cat."

Teri was previously married to Marcus Leithold between 1988 and 1989 and to actor Jon Tenney, the father of her 26-year-old daughter Emerson, between 1994 and 2003.