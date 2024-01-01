Heidi Klum reveals daughter once found her 'sex closet'

Heidi Klum has revealed that her daughter once found her sex closet.

The 50-year-old model confessed on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that her 19-year-old daughter Leni was clueless when she went through her sex closet with her friends.

When asked to name her "worst habit", Heidi told host Alex Cooper that Leni would have a better answer and got her on the phone.

On the phone with Leni, Heidi commented, "My daughter found my sex closet once."

Leni added, "I did when I was younger, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever."

However, Leni didn't realise exactly what she had stumbled upon.

"I was going through it with my friends, and I was like, 'Mum, what is this?'" she recalled. "It (the sex toy) was like a microphone."

Leni even admitted that she and her friends all took videos.

The German model shares Leni with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. She is now married to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

Elsewhere in the interview, Leni revealed that Heidi would sunbathe topless by the swimming pool even when she had company.

"I remember having my girlfriends over and I'd be so embarrassed," she added.

In addition to Leni, the America's Got Talent star also has three children - Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14 - with her ex-husband Seal.